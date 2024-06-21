ADVERTISEMENT

CM, Oppn. flay Centre for ignoring Kodikunnil for pro tem Speaker post

Updated - June 21, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday criticised the Union government for ignoring the convention of appointing the senior-most member and eight-term MP Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress as pro tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

In separate statements, the leaders condemned the decision to appoint Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, seven-term MP from Cuttack, as pro tem Speaker for the first two days when oath is administered to all newly elected MPs.

Mr. Vijayan said the decision flouted established parliamentary norms and showed the BJP’s blatant disregard for democratic principles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By overlooking Kodikunnil Suresh, the senior-most MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, they undermine our parliamentary traditions. It smacks of the Sangh Parivar’s revanchist, casteist politics that discriminates against marginalised communities. During the previous Lok Sabha term, the post of Deputy Speaker was kept vacant for five years. Their attitude of not accepting anyone from the Opposition benches to the position led to such a situation. We must stay vigilant in protecting our democratic values and demand fair practices in our legislative bodies,” said Mr.Vijayan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Satheesan said the denial of pro tem Speaker post to Mr.Suresh was anti-democratic and exposed the BJP’s anti-Dalit face.

“The decision not to make Suresh, who belongs to the Dalit community, the pro tem Speaker is part of the sectarian politics followed by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. Such violation of parliamentary norms even in a situation in which the BJP has not secured an absolute majority is a challenge to the will of the people and the democratic system of the country. It also shows the BJP’s disregard and contempt for Kerala,” said Mr. Satheesan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US