CM opens two plants at TTP in Kochuveli

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a copperas recovery plant and the renovated sulphuric acid plant at the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTP) at Kochuveli.
The Chief Minister also kicked off the 75th anniversary celebrations of the company and inaugurated a guest house constructed as part of the anniversary.
The copperas recovery plant is capable of producing 165 tonnes of iron sulphate, or copperas, daily. This comes as a byproduct of titanium dioxide produced at TTP. “The recovery of copperas will help TTP to come out with iron sulfate as a value-added product. Additionally, the quality of titanium dioxide produced at TTP too will improve,” TTP managing director Georgee Ninan said.
The plant was constructed at a cost of ₹34 crore, including ₹15.5 crore sanctioned by the present LDF government. The copperas recovery plant would also help TTP cut down pollution, company officials said.
The sulphuric acid plant has been renovated at a cost of ₹10 crore. Established in 1995, the plant’s production capacity had eroded over the years.
TTP was incorporated on December 18, 1946, in collaboration with British Titan Products, UK. The company started production of Titanium Dioxide through sulphate Route in 1951.
Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan presided. Mayor Arya Rajendran, former MLA Anathalavattam Anandan, TTP chairman A.A. Rasheed and managing director George Ninan were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath