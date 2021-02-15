CM opens two plants at TTP in Kochuveli

A copperas recovery plant and a renovated sulphuric acid plant are the two new ones

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a copperas recovery plant and the renovated sulphuric acid plant at the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTP) at Kochuveli.

The Chief Minister also kicked off the 75th anniversary celebrations of the company and inaugurated a guest house constructed as part of the anniversary.

The copperas recovery plant is capable of producing 165 tonnes of iron sulphate, or copperas, daily. This comes as a byproduct of titanium dioxide produced at TTP. “The recovery of copperas will help TTP to come out with iron sulfate as a value-added product. Additionally, the quality of titanium dioxide produced at TTP too will improve,” TTP managing director Georgee Ninan said.

The plant was constructed at a cost of ₹34 crore, including ₹15.5 crore sanctioned by the present LDF government. The copperas recovery plant would also help TTP cut down pollution, company officials said.

The sulphuric acid plant has been renovated at a cost of ₹10 crore. Established in 1995, the plant’s production capacity had eroded over the years.

TTP was incorporated on December 18, 1946, in collaboration with British Titan Products, UK. The company started production of Titanium Dioxide through sulphate Route in 1951.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan presided. Mayor Arya Rajendran, former MLA Anathalavattam Anandan, TTP chairman A.A. Rasheed and managing director George Ninan were present.