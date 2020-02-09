CM opens ‘Sneha Sangamom’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Sneha Sangamom,’ a meeting of 100 poor families who were rendered homeless in the deluge of August, 2018, organised by the Joy Alukkas Foundation at the Alexander Mar Thoma Memorial Auditorium in Thiruvalla on Sunday.

The foundation constructed new houses for the 100 flood-hit homeless families from the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam and Idukki as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said the government has already embarked on a mission to rebuild Kerala, utilising the available modern technologies.

He also lauded the support provided by the Joy Alukkas group too in the Rebuild Kerala mission of the State government.

A.M.Ariff, Anto Antony, N.K.Premachandran, MPs, Mathew T.Thomas, Veena George, Saji Cherian, MLAs; Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Savarios, Joshua Mar Ignatius, Kuriakose Mar Gregorios, Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, Tantri of Sreevallabha Temple; Imam K.J.Salam Sakkafi, and Joy Alukkas, CMD of Joy Alukkas group of companies, also spoke at the meeting.