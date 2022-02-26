CM opens Shihab Thangal Co-op Hospital at Tirur

Fund mobilised from 5,000 expatriates from Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan threw open a cooperative super-specialty hospital named after Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal at Tirur on Saturday.

Inaugurating the hospital through a live video, the Chief Minister called upon the hospital authorities to do justice to the legacy of humanity upheld by Shihab Thangal. He described the hospital as an apt memorial one who dedicated his life for peace and progress of the marginalised.

He patted the hospital management for its social commitment and dedication when mentioning growth from a small cooperative hospital in 2008 to a super-specialty hospital and research centre.

The Chief Minister said that cooperative hospitals were being considered at par with government hospitals in the State because of the people’s association with and the trust in the cooperative sector. He also praised the hospital for the work it did during the COVID-19 period.

The hospital was constructed in seven acres of land on the banks of the Tirur river by spending Rs. 80 crore. The 1.5 lakh sq ft hospital is one of the largest in the cooperative sector.

The fund was mobilised from 5,000-odd expatriates from Malappuram district.

Hospital chairman Abdurahman Randathani said that the hospital would provide the most advanced healthcare system. He said the hospital had tied up with different foreign universities, including Boston and Harvard.

The hospital has six operation theatres, several intensive care units, including a neonatal ICU, and an air ambulance facility. Presiding over the function, Mr. Randathani said that the hospital had an advanced waste treatment plant.

Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal offered prayers at the outset. Hospital vice chairman Ibrahim Haji Keezhedathil welcomed the gathering.

Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the Trauma Care Centre. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the outpatient (OP) wing. Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan inaugurated the operation theatre. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman inaugurated the pharmacy.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, inaugurated the radiology department. E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, inaugurated the K.K. Ali Haji Memorial Administrative Office. P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, inaugurated the VIP Lounge. M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, inaugurated the gynaecology and neonatal department. Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the distribution of the privilege card.