CM opens petrol bunk run by Jail dept.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Jail Department is trying to ensure that every inmate is able to lead an exemplary life with his family once he is released from prison.
He was speaking at the State-level inauguration of petrol pumps set up by the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department in association with Indian Oil Corporation for rehabilitation of inmates.
Apart from Kannur, petrol pumps have been set up at Viyyur and Thiruvananthapuram Central Jails and Cheemeni Open Prison.
The Chief Minister said the government was paying special attention to the physical and mental condition of inmates who were convicted under special circumstances and sentenced to stay in jail for a fixed period of time as per law.
He said that for the first time in the history of the State, petrol pumps were being set up for the public under the leadership of the government.
Fifteen jail inmates will be able to work at each pump. The project aims to expand in the future. CNG and electrical charging stations can be installed as part of the project. The government’s proposal to have a comfort station at all petrol pumps will be implemented without delay.
Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally presided over the function. K.M. Shaji, MLA, and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishiraj Singh were present online.
