CM opens Payyanur Sub-Regional Transport Office

KANNUR

29 September 2020 22:44 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the government had been able to solve the unhealthy trends in the motor vehicle department.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Payyanur Sub-Regional Transport Office at Vellur, through video-conferencing.

It took four years of hard work to change the image of the Department of Motor Vehicles. However, isolated incidents did occur. He said they would be closely monitored and strict action taken.

With the opening of the new RT office, Payyannur has acquired KL 86 as the registration number of the State Motor Vehicle Department.

The office is located on the first floor of the HR Plaza building near the Vellur post office on the National Highway. A site has been identified for the driving tests at Echilam field on Cherupuzha Road. All services related to the department such as issue of driving licence, permit, tax, vehicle registration and fitness test are available here. With this, Panappuzha, Kadannapally, Cheruthazham, Kunhimangalam, Ezhom and Madai villages under Kannur Regional Transport office; Karivellur, Vellore, Ramanthali, Korom, Pulingom, Thirumeni, Peringom, Vayakara, Perinthatta, Vellakolam, Kongol, under the Taliparamba Sub-Regional Transport office; and Kuttur, Eramam and Payyannur villages will come under the Payyannur Regional Transport office.

Transport Minister A.K. Sasindran presided over the function. Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajit Kumar, MLAs, other people's representatives and officials were present.

