CM opens Onam fairs

Thiruvananthapuram

21 August 2020 20:53 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated Supplyco’s Onam fairs via videoconferencing.

He said the government was ensuring that essentials reached all families during Onam. Food kits were being provided to 88 lakh families. Supplyco, Consumerfed and Horticorp were intervening in the market to play a key role in controlling price rise.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman presided over the function. He said Consumerfed was opening 1,865 selling points for Onam.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said vegetable production witnessed a huge jump in the State owing to the Subhiksha Keralam project. Horticorp would be opening 2,000 centres for sales during Onam.