CM opens new buildings for two police stations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new buildings of Kongad and Alathur police stations and Mankara police quarters in the district through video meet on Thursday.

He praised the police for their role in the fight against COVID-19 by implementing the lockdown. He said money would not be a hurdle in ensuring the basic facilities for the police force.

The Alathur police station was shifted to a new 7,460 sqft building constructed at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The police station had functioned at a building of Revenue Department since 1953.

The Kongad police station was shifted to a new 3,605 sqft building constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The new station has several facilities such as feeding room for women and recreation space for police officers.

Station House Officer A.J. Johnson said that the new facilities would improve the people-police interface. He said the changes in infrastructure could bring about a change in the attitude of the police and the people.

A.K. Balan, Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and OBCs; MPs V.K. Sreekandan and Ramya Haridas; MLAs K.D. Prasenan and K.V. Vijayadas; DGP Loknath Behra; DySP R. Manoj Kumar; Inspectors A.J. Johnson and Hidayatullah Mampara spoke.