KeralaKANNUR 03 November 2020 22:36 IST
Comments
CM opens modern convention centre
Updated: 03 November 2020 22:36 IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated through video conference a state-of-the-art convention centre at Pinarayi constructed under the aegis of Pinarayi grama panchayat.
This is the first time in the district that a convention centre has been set up under a local body.
In his inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said that local bodies were capable of undertaking all development activities.
A sum of ₹18.65 crore was spent on the convention centre. An amount of ₹5.65 crore was sanctioned from the asset development fund of former MLA, K.K. Narayanan, in two phases in the initial phase of the centre.
More In Kerala
Read more...