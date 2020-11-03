Kerala

CM opens modern convention centre

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated through video conference a state-of-the-art convention centre at Pinarayi constructed under the aegis of Pinarayi grama panchayat.

This is the first time in the district that a convention centre has been set up under a local body.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said that local bodies were capable of undertaking all development activities.

A sum of ₹18.65 crore was spent on the convention centre. An amount of ₹5.65 crore was sanctioned from the asset development fund of former MLA, K.K. Narayanan, in two phases in the initial phase of the centre.

