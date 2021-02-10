CM opens Mavilakappuram boat terminal

KASARAGOD

10 February 2021 01:47 IST

The facility was set up under the Malanad Malabar River Cruise Tourism project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Mavilakappuram boat terminal which was constructed as part of the Malanad Malabar River Cruise Tourism project.

The project is envisioned by the Tourism Department to connect rivers and lakes in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The boat terminal is the first completed project in Kasaragod district under infrastructure development for smooth navigation from Parassinikkadavu to Kottapuram.

The facility, located between the lake and the sea in Valiyaparambu panchayat, was constructed at a cost of over ₹2 crore. Tourism is expected to get further stimulus with the construction of the boat jetty at Madakkal and the ₹8-crore house boat terminal at Kottapuram in Neeleswaram Municipality.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest at the inaugural function which was held through videoconferencing at the terminal.

Neeleswaram block panchayat president Madhavan Maniyara, Valiyaparamba grama panchayat president V.V. Sajeevan and block panchayat member Anil Kumar were present.