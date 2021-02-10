CM opens Mavilakappuram boat terminal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Mavilakappuram boat terminal which was constructed as part of the Malanad Malabar River Cruise Tourism project.
The project is envisioned by the Tourism Department to connect rivers and lakes in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
The boat terminal is the first completed project in Kasaragod district under infrastructure development for smooth navigation from Parassinikkadavu to Kottapuram.
The facility, located between the lake and the sea in Valiyaparambu panchayat, was constructed at a cost of over ₹2 crore. Tourism is expected to get further stimulus with the construction of the boat jetty at Madakkal and the ₹8-crore house boat terminal at Kottapuram in Neeleswaram Municipality.
Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest at the inaugural function which was held through videoconferencing at the terminal.
Neeleswaram block panchayat president Madhavan Maniyara, Valiyaparamba grama panchayat president V.V. Sajeevan and block panchayat member Anil Kumar were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath