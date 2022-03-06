CM opens high-tech police station at Kunnamkulam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated (online) the high-tech police station at Kunnamkulam on Sunday.

He congratulated A.C. Moideen, MLA, for utilising the asset development fund of the MLA for such a novel cause.

Addressing the function, the MLA said cameras would be installed in main centres of Kunnamkulam municipality with the help of the police. This was meant to check crime in the municipality, he said. A project to construct a swimming pool would be included in this year’s budget. Kunnamkulam would become a town that valued fitness, the MLA added.

The high-tech police station has been built in 7,000 sqft. ₹One crore more has been allotted from the asset development fund of the MLA to add one more floor with 3,500 sqft to improve facilities. The existing work was done at ₹1.5 crore by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. The foundation stone for the work was laid in September 2020. Engineering wing of the Local Self Government department monitored the work.

In addition to the state-of-the-art facilities for the police, there are other amenities for people including a visitors room for the public, reception centre, child-friendly rooms, and toilets .

When one more floor will be added, there will be facilities for the police personnel to take rest, doing exercise, and reading. There will be a lift too.

