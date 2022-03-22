CM opens Dharmadam-Parassinikadavu road

Project implemented as part of 100-day action plan

Project implemented as part of 100-day action plan

KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that people will get more compensation than they expected for parting with their land for development activities in the State.

He was inaugurating the Dharmadam-Parassinikadavu road that connects Andalur-Parapram-Munnuperiya-Chakkarakkal-Kanjirode-Munderimotta Chekkikulam-Karingalkuzhi, here on Tuesday. The road was constructed as part of the 100-day action plan.

Mr. Vijayan said that the government was committed to providing rehabilitation package for person whose land was acquired for development activities. Those who lost houses or shops would get more compensation under the rehabilitation package.

He said that there must progress, taking into account the future needs. There was a time when people thought the development of the National Highway would not happen in the State. But the views have changed now, he said.