CM opens Cheruthazham school buildings

23 February 2021

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the excellence achieved by public schools in Kerala was the success of the government and the people working together.

He was speaking after inaugurating the building complexes and school renovation projects of the Cheruthazham Higher Secondary School through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said that with the participation of the people, achievements in Kerala were possible that no other State in the country could claim.

Cheruthazham Government Higher Secondary School building complexes and allied facilities were set up with the financial assistance of the governmentñ and various agencies and with the participation of the people.

Projects worth₹13 crore were implemented in the school. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a higher secondary primary building complex constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore with the help of Kerala Investment Infrastructure Board. The Higher Secondary block was constructed using ₹3 crore from the plan fund.

T.V. Rajesh, MLA, presided over the function. Kalyassery block panchayat president P.P. Shajir, Cheruthazham grama panchayat president M. Sreedharan, District Panchayat Member C.P. Shiju, Higher Secondary Education Joint Director P.P. Prakashan, Public Education Protection Yajna State Coordinator C. Ramakrishnan, and others were present.