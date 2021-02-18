CM opens cargo complex at Kannur airport

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that efforts were being made to introduce more services, including those of foreign airlines, from the Kannur International Airport.

He expressed the hope that the Central government would take a positive approach in this regard. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating online the cargo complex of the Kannur International Airport.

He asked Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the chief guest, to take a favourable approach in allowing foreign companies to operate services from Kannur.

E.P. Jayarajan, Industry, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, presided over the function. Ports and Archaeology Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally and KIAL managing director V. Tulsidas inaugurated the newly opened duty free shop at the airport.