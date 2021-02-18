CM opens cargo complex at Kannur airport

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that efforts were being made to introduce more services, including those of foreign airlines, from the Kannur International Airport.
He expressed the hope that the Central government would take a positive approach in this regard. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating online the cargo complex of the Kannur International Airport.
He asked Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the chief guest, to take a favourable approach in allowing foreign companies to operate services from Kannur.
E.P. Jayarajan, Industry, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, presided over the function. Ports and Archaeology Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally and KIAL managing director V. Tulsidas inaugurated the newly opened duty free shop at the airport.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath