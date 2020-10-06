CM opens 12 family health centres in district

The 12 were PHCs that were raised to be FHCs as part of the Ardram Mission

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 12 family health centres (FHCs) in the district on Tuesday.

Twelve primary health centres (PHCs) were raised as family health centres as part of the Ardram Mission. Besides giving a boost to public health services, these are expected to be important in COVID-19 prevention activities.

The family health centres have come up at Vattiyurkavu, Jagathy, Keezhattingal, Kattakada, Kallikad Old (Veeranakavu), Panavoor, Aanamkudi, Pulimath, Tholicode, Madavoor, Kallikad New (Neyyar Dam), and Idava.

The Chief Minister, in his address, said with the upgrade of the PHCs into family health centres, significant changes had resulted in the health sectors in those areas. They were playing a significant role in COVID-19 prevention too, he said.

As part of the Ardram Mission, 170 family health centres were the target in the first phase and 503 in the next. Across both phases, a total of 461 PHC were transformed into family health centres. The rest would be completed soon, Mr. Vijayan said.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan was the chief guest. Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja presided.