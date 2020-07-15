CM: no community transmission yet

The State government has continued to maintain that community transmission of COVID-19 is yet to happen in Kerala. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State was on the brink of community transmission and that disease transmission had reached a stage wherein every other person one encountered on the street could be a potential COVID-19 transmitter. This was especially so with over 60% of the patients in the State not displaying any symptoms.
Sounding this dire warning to the public, he said the public needed to maintain utmost vigil in all public places such as markets or hospitals, where more people congregate. Avoiding crowded places, close interactions or close-contact settings and confined or enclosed settings was extremely important to minimise chances of disease transmission.
Even when the State’s case fatality ratio was low, disease transmission had reached a stage wherein the proportion of serious patients and mortality was bound to go up. More focus was thus needed in districts where local transmission was going up, to protect vulnerable groups and to increase testing in the community.
Over 1.84 lakh people are currently under surveillance and in quarantine in State, of whom 4,989 persons with mild COVID-like symptoms are isolated in hospitals. The daily number of tests in the State went up to 16,444 in the past 24 hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath