Kerala

CM: no ban on black masks

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified on Sunday that there had been no ban on the participants wearing black facemasks at an event he attended in Wayanad recently.

The Chief Minister made this remark during his opening speech at CM@campus, an interaction with students from the University of Calicut, Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and Kerala Agricultural University on the University of Calicut campus.

“… An impression had been created by some quarters that people wearing black facemasks were banned from the event. No one has given any such directions,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Activists of the Youth Congress, Kerala Students Union, Muslim Students Federation and the Fraternity Movement, meanwhile, staged a protest against Mr. Vijayan outside the campus. The protesters sought an end to the alleged ‘backdoor entry’ in government departments.

