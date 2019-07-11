CM moots breakwaters to check sea erosion

The government is working on a project to construct offshore breakwaters to address the worsening erosion along vulnerable stretches of the coast.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a meeting of MLAs representing coastal areas here on Thursday that offshore breakwater structures were scientifically proven to regulate erosion. He said the government would take up a project to construct temporary shelters for families displaced by erosion.

He told the legislators that efforts were on to resolve the shortage of granite for the construction of breakwaters and groins. The existing rates for construction of sea walls would be revised and a scientific study on coastal erosion would be conducted.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would consider a rehabilitation package if the number of displaced families from an area exceeded 100. He stressed the need for coordinated action by departments to identify and prevent encroachment of coastal areas. He assured the meeting that a committee would be constituted for the purpose.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, Ministers K. Krishnankutty, P. Thilothaman, Kadannappally Ramachandran, A.K. Saseendran and K.T. Jaleel, MLAs and senior officials participated in the meeting.