CM moots ₹2,000 crore NRI rehab proposal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Wednesday that the Government had finalised a ₹2,000-crore proposal to rehabilitate expatriates forced to return home from jobs overseas due to the COVID-19 impelled global economic downturn.

Replying to a calling attention moved by IUML legislator Manjilamkuzhy Ali on the plight of the expatriate workers who had lost their jobs to the pandemic, Mr. Vijayan said the Government would submit the scheme to the Centre for early approval.

Mr. Vijayan said 12.5 lakh Keralites had returned home from abroad during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Government had earmarked ₹50 crore in its budget for expatriate rehabilitation. The administration was also willing to give them a leg-up to find self-employment or start private ventures.

So far, 1.33 lakh returnees had received government aid of ₹5,000 each and medical assistance up to ₹10,000.