CM misused Rahul Gandhi’s letter, says Ramesh Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had sent only a customary reply to the letter sent by the State Government and that he lauded the Loka Kerala Sabha because of his high morals.

“However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan misused the letter to create controversy and for political interest when the United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted the Sabha,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Chennithala said that when the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Mr. Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament from Wayanad, he had sent a reply to it on December 12. But the UDF decided to boycott LKS on December 20.

“Loka Kerala Sabha is happening at a time when the State is facing huge financial crisis,” he said and added that it was beyond understanding why the Government was spending ₹25 crore on it now.

He alleged that all development works in the State had been stalled due to lack of funds. Besides, the Government was yet to settle issues of Pravasis, raised in the first LKS. The UDF decision was taken by considering these factors, he added. Mr. Chennithala said the World Bank, under the first phase of Rebuild Kerala project, had given ₹1,780 crore as assistance with a condition that the funds must be handed over to flood victims within a week. However this amount was yet to reach victims, he alleged.

On the Assembly resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said the UDF’s stand on the issue was right. “I have personally filed a plea before the Supreme Court to re-examine the CAA and have also appealed to the State government to file petition before the apex court in this regard,” he said.

A massive rally would be organised in Ernakulam on January 13, and in Kozhikode on January 18, he said.