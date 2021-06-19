CM misused prime time slot: Satheesan

‘People do not want Pinarayi to give an account of his college days’

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Saturday that if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s accusations against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran were aimed at diverting attention from tree-felling scandal, the Opposition would not fall in that trap.

Mr. Satheesan, interacting with mediapersons in Ernakulam on Saturday, said the Opposition was seized of the extent and depth of the allegations in the tree-felling case. The case would be meticulously followed up.

‘A bad example’

Mr. Satheesan said the Chief Minister had set a bad example by using the prime time slot on television to recount events of his college days that occurred more than 50 years ago. This is not what the State wants, he said.

“People are waiting to hear if the government is doing them any good in this crisis. They do not want the Chief Minister to give an account of his college days. They are eager to have a fact-based understanding of the situation, including things like test positivity rate, concessions on bank loans, and measures to help the MSMEs,” said Mr. Satheesan.