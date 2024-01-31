GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM, Ministers should use party fund to organise protests against Centre: Surendran

January 31, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues pay for their travel and other expenses from the CPI(M)’s party fund when they go to New Delhi in the coming days to stage an agitation against the Union government.

Addressing the media at Vadakara in Kozhikode district in the course of the ongoing Kerala Padayathra of the party on Wednesday, he said taxpayers’ money should not be used for political purposes. Mr. Surendran alleged that the government was withholding information about the Central funds granted to the State. Details were not available on the revenue deficit grant or the Goods and Services Tax compensation released from the Centre.

He alleged that the government was peddling false propaganda in the Legislative Assembly by saying that the Centre was ignoring Kerala.

