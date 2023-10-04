HamberMenu
CM, Ministers, officials to attend review meeting in Kozhikode on Thursday

October 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues will attend a regional-level meeting at Kozhikode on Thursday to review the development works being undertaken by the Left Democratic Front government in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts.

A release said on Wednesday that the event would be held at a convention centre at Cheruvannur. All the top State officials too would be present at the meeting. Similar meetings had earlier been held at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. Officials claimed that the meeting would take up issues such as fast-tracking and timely completion of development projects as well as finding solution to people’s problems. Development of national highways, hill highway, and coastal highway, work on the tunnel road to Wayanad, Kovalam-Bekal inland navigation project, and implementation of schemes under the LIFE Mission are among the issues that are likely to be discussed.

The development projects would be reviewed from 9.30 a.m. to 1.50 p.m. Thereafter, discussions would be held with senior police officials about the law and order problems in the four districts, the release added.

