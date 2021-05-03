CM meets Governor, tenders resignation

CPI(M) State secretariat, LDF panel meet today to decide on new members in Cabinet

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday submitted the resignation of the Council of Ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Mr. Vijayan, who arrived from Dharmadam, presided over the last Cabinet meeting of the Ministry. Later, he called on the Governor and tendered his resignation.

A Raj Bhavan communiqué said the Governor had accepted the resignation and asked Mr. Vijayan to continue in office till another arrangement was made. The 14th Kerala Legislature Assembly was also dissolved by the Governor, official sources said.

New Ministry

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had swept the elections to the 140 seats by bagging 99 seats. Steps to form a new ministry will begin with the CPI(M) State secretariat meeting at the AKG Centre on Tuesday.

The meeting will decide on the number of ministers for each coalition partners. This will be followed by a meeting of the LDF to decide on Ministers, portfolios and other formalities.

The meeting to select the LDF’s parliamentary party leader is likely to be held online as the risk of asking the newly elected legislators to reach the capital can be avoided in view of the prevailing situation.

Official sources said the General Administration Department and the Public Works Department had been alerted to make arrangements for the swearing in ceremony. Raj Bhavan hall will be the venue for the swearing in on account of the curbs due to the second wave of pandemic.

After the swearing in, the first Cabinet will request the Governor to convene the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Pro term Speaker

The first session of the Assembly will be held in May following COVID-19 protocol and the Legislature Secretariat had initiated steps for it, sources said.