CM may have a role in graft: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram

19 February 2020 00:01 IST

‘Human rights of taxpayers at stake’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday hinted that he was privy to evidence to suspect that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a part in the tales of corruption popping out of the Police Headquarters in rapid succession.

He alleged that at the behest of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Keltron had fronted for a company with minimal expertise, Mediatronics, to implement an automated traffic enforcement system in Kerala.

The company would keep 90% of the revenue generated from fines.

As a profit-making entity, the company had an incentive for maximising penalties at the expense of two-wheeler riders and car owners.

The human rights of taxpayers were at stake, he said.

Mr. Chennithala also alleged that Mediatronics was an appendage of Galaxion, the ‘paper company’ that had come under a cloud after being contracted by the police to implement the controversial Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS).

Police deny it

The police have denied Mr. Chennithala’s allegation in an official release here. They said it had invited e-tenders to implement its proposed Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement Scheme. Two firms had responded to the bid. A high-level committee was evaluating their technical expertise.

The police had not contracted any firm so far. Field trails were on.