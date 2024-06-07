Kerala CM lists achievements in ‘progress report’ of govt.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday released the progress report of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, highlighting its achievements during its three-year tenure and the progress regarding each of the 900 promises in its election manifesto.

Eradication of poverty, through the government’s flagship poverty eradication programme, is touted as one of its achievements. Of the 64,006 families identified as extremely poor, 30,658 families (47.89%) have come out of poverty as part of the programme, according to the report. Under the LIFE project, 4.03 lakh out of the 5.03 lakh allocated houses have been completed, with 1.41 lakh houses completed under the current government’s tenure.

Funds for infrastructure

Works worth ₹17,496.72 crore have been initiated for 1,314 roads and bridges. As many as 5,656 kilometres of roads in the State have been upgraded to bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BM and BC) quality. Hill highways have been completed for a distance of 149.18 km, out of the 793.68 km planned. The ongoing works on National Highway 66 across the State is expected to be completed by 2025.

Out of the 886 health institutions aimed to be turned to family health centres, the work on 683 have been completed. A total of 116 family health centres secured National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. As part of a project to improve the infrastructure of medical colleges, taluk hospitals, and district hospitals, construction work of ₹15,000 crore is ongoing. In the health sector, 1,005 new posts have been created.

In varsities, colleges

Eight universities and 359 colleges have secured National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation in the State, out of which 82 colleges secured the accreditation in the past two years. A total of 900 new graduate programmes and 204 postgraduate programmes have been started under this government’s tenure.

Vegetable cultivation in the State has increased from 15.7 tonnes in 2021-21 to 17.217 tonnes in 2023-24. A total of 203 broiler rearing farms have been launched under the Kerala Chicken project.

Jobs for youth

Under the project to provide 20 lakh jobs for educated youth in the digital arena, work has been provided to 1.08 lakh persons through the Digital Workforce Management System. Skills training has been provided to 18,307 job aspirants. The number of start-ups in the State has gone up to 5,300, creating 55,000 jobs. The government plans to register 15,000 start-ups by 2026 to generate one lakh jobs

A total of 2.43 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been opened in the State since 2022, creating 5.18 lakh jobs and ₹15,475.5-crore investment.

Master plan for PSUs

A master plan for ₹9,467.35 crore has been prepared for expansion and diversification of public sector units in the State. The government has completed 275 out of the 301 tasks under the action plan to improve the State’s ease of doing business rankings.

The number of domestic tourists has increased by 15.92% compared to the previous year. The works on a host of renovation works of heritage buildings under the Muziris Heritage project have been completed.