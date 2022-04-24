CM leaves for treatment in the US

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan would govern the State remotely and via the e-file system, a daily brief from the police and the government secretariat online when he visits the United States for a medical review

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for the United States of America for a medical review at the Mayo Clinic.

Mr.Vijayan, accompanied by his wife Kamala and personal assistant V.M.Suneesh, boarded a flight to Dubai from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport early Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan would alight at the Dubai International Airport and later board a connecting flight to the US.

The CM would govern the State remotely and via the e-file system. He would also get his daily brief from the police and government secretariat online.

The CM had informed the State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] last week about the travel.

Mr. Vijayan had also briefed his cabinet colleagues about the sojourn in the US. The CM would chair an online cabinet meeting from the US on April 27.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is also expected to travel to the US for a medical review in early May.