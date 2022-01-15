CM leaves for the US for treatment

Thiruvananthapuram

15 January 2022 18:49 IST

Expected to return on January 29

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for the United States for medical review, consultation and treatment. He is scheduled to undergo treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for 14 days. Mr. Vijayan is expected to return to Kerala on January 29.

The CM boarded an early morning flight to Dubai from Nedumbassery. Mr. Vijayan will take a connecting flight to the US from Dubai. His wife Kamala and personal assistant V. M. Suneesh are accompanying him.

The CM has not nominated any cabinet colleague to officiate in his stead. An official said the CM would chair cabinet meetings online and process important files remotely via the Kerala State government’s e-file system.

Mr. Vijayan had flown to Mayo Clinic for treatment in 2018.