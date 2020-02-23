CM lays stone for LIFE Mission housing complex at Kadambur

KANNUR

23 February 2020 01:14 IST

36 places in Kannur identified for constructing flats

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the first housing complex in the State to be built with prefab technology under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission Housing Project, at Kadambur here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said such residential complexes were being built across the State to house landless families. The complex at Kadambur will be built using state-of-the-art prefab technology, and the government plans to make the technology widely available for constructing buildings. It will lend a boost to the construction sector. Presiding over the function, Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan said two lakh houses had been completed under LIFE Mission. With the completion of Phase 3 of the mission, more than 5 lakh persons will get houses. The construction of houses was delayed for the past two years owing to floods.

The LIFE Mission Housing Scheme had become a model not only for the rest of the country but also for the world. He said even experts from abroad were visiting Kerala to study the project. Besides providing housing facilities, all necessary amenities will be made available, the Minister said.

At Kadambur, as many as 44 houses are being constructed in four floors in 41 cents donated by the grama panchayat in Pannonneri West. The district has 2,815 beneficiaries in Phase 3 of Life Mission.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said 36 places had been identified for construction of housing complexes under the mission in Kannur. The construction of the complexes will begin in April in the grama panchayats of Chirakkal, Kannapuram, and Pattuvam, and the municipalities of Anthoor and Payyannur.