CM lays foundation stone of Unnatha Vidya Bhavan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the recommendations put forth by the three commissions constituted to reform the higher education sector will be implemented without delay.

The concerns of all stakeholders would be addressed in the process, he added. Mr. Vijayan was speaking at the launch of the Higher Education Empowerment Implementation Plan here on Tuesday. He also laid the foundation stone of the Unnatha Vidya Bhavan, the headquarters of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on the occasion.

He expressed confidence the government’s goal of establishing 30 Centres of Excellence would go a long way in improving standards of higher education in the State. These centres would enjoy a high level of autonomy, despite functioning under State universities. Five or six of the proposed centres will be launched this year, he added.

The Chief Minister said the giant strides made by the State in the field of general education had inspired the higher education sector. The government had been successful in ensuring that 10 lakh students joined State-run schools by addressing various flaws that existed prior to 2016.

He launched various initiatives including the E-Journal Consortium, handed over letters of participation to the universities collaborating for the Brain Gain project, and presented the SAAC accreditation certificates to Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, and the Farook Training College, Kozhikode.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Ishita Roy, KSHEC vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal and member secretary Rajan Varughese also spoke on the occasion.