CM launches work on KTU headquarters

March 04, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the State’s potential to become a hub of higher education especially in the field of science and technology.

Formally launching the construction of the administrative complex of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) at Vilappilsala near here on Monday, Mr. Vijayan urged the academic community to utilise technological advancements for the welfare of the society. He also delved into the challenges posed by emerging avenues such as artificial intelligence in dealing with the growing threat of cyber crimes.

The Chief Minister highlighted the allocation of ₹3,500 crore for the research and development budget that was presented recently along with the State budget.

The KTU headquarters will be fully developed in various phases at a total outlay of over ₹1,000 crore. The university will house seven teaching and research schools in mechanical sciences and technology, building sciences and technology, electrical sciences and technology, communication sciences and technology, computer sciences and technology, interdisciplinary studies and research, and basic sciences and humanities within five years.

The residential campus will include hostel facilities for postgraduate and research students.

Centres of excellence will also be developed in three engineering colleges. These include a centre of excellence for carbon neutrality at the Government Engineering College, Kannur, which will boost the government’s efforts to attain net zero carbon emission by 2040, Mr. Vijayan added.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, I.B. Satheesh, V. Joy, MLAs, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, Syndicate member P.K. Biju and Director of Technical Education in-charge M.S. Rajasree were among those who were present.

