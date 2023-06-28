ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’

June 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the project of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari’ by planting a sapling in the presence of Agriculture Minister P. Prasad flanked by other Ministers at the Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’ programme on the Secretariat premises on Tuesday.

Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari is envisaged as an initiative involving all sections of people in vegetable production. As part of this, vegetable seed packets, saplings, and long-duration vegetable saplings will be provided through the 1,076 Krishi Bhavans in the State.

As many as 25 lakh vegetable seed packets will be distributed, as also 100 lakh vegetable saplings to farmers under this programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two lakh saplings of long-duration vegetable varieties such as moringa, curry leaves, and ‘agathi cheera’ will also be distributed as part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari.’ Twenty lakh packets of hybrid seeds of mixed vegetable varieties and 116.66 lakh high-yielding vegetable saplings have also been prepared for distribution.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US