CM launches ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’

June 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’ programme on the Secretariat premises on Tuesday.

Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari is envisaged as an initiative involving all sections of people in vegetable production. As part of this, vegetable seed packets, saplings, and long-duration vegetable saplings will be provided through the 1,076 Krishi Bhavans in the State.

As many as 25 lakh vegetable seed packets will be distributed, as also 100 lakh vegetable saplings to farmers under this programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two lakh saplings of long-duration vegetable varieties such as moringa, curry leaves, and ‘agathi cheera’ will also be distributed as part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari.’ Twenty lakh packets of hybrid seeds of mixed vegetable varieties and 116.66 lakh high-yielding vegetable saplings have also been prepared for distribution.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.