HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM launches ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’

June 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the project of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari’ by planting a sapling in the presence of Agriculture Minister P. Prasad flanked by other Ministers at the Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the project of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari’ by planting a sapling in the presence of Agriculture Minister P. Prasad flanked by other Ministers at the Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’ programme on the Secretariat premises on Tuesday.

Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari is envisaged as an initiative involving all sections of people in vegetable production. As part of this, vegetable seed packets, saplings, and long-duration vegetable saplings will be provided through the 1,076 Krishi Bhavans in the State.

As many as 25 lakh vegetable seed packets will be distributed, as also 100 lakh vegetable saplings to farmers under this programme.

Two lakh saplings of long-duration vegetable varieties such as moringa, curry leaves, and ‘agathi cheera’ will also be distributed as part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari.’ Twenty lakh packets of hybrid seeds of mixed vegetable varieties and 116.66 lakh high-yielding vegetable saplings have also been prepared for distribution.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided over the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.