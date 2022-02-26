CM launches new Supplyco outlets

Having earned national acclaim for its efficiency, the public distribution system in Kerala must aim for greater heights, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking while inaugurating 25 new and renovated Supplyco outlets in the State at a function held in the new Supplyco supermarket launched at the shopping complex adjacent to the Thamapanoor bus terminal on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayan lauded the tireless role played by Supplyco in ensuring the supply of essential commodities as the government strived to prevent starvation during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the community kitchens also served the purpose by ensuring food to all those who required assistance during the lockdown, the Janakeeya hotels that were launched subsequently proved to be successful in providing meals for a rate as low as ₹20.

Those who struggled to meet both ends during the pandemic were provided food free-of-cost. “Such interventions brought to the fore the resoluteness of the State in tackling any crisis,” he said.

He said the government fulfilled its promise of not hiking the prices of essential commodities. The rates of 13 products supplied by the Supplyco have remained unchanged for six years. While the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government lived up to its assurance of ensuring price control, the present government too has strived for stability in their prices.

Presiding over the function, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said the public distribution system was being modernised to ensure transparency. While GPS tracking devices would be installed in the distribution vehicles of Supplyco, the godowns would be equipped with surveillance cameras to enable constant surveillance.

Transport Minister Antony Raju conducted the first sale at the outlet. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Transport Department Secretary Biju Prabhakar and Supplyco Managing Director Sanjeeb Patjoshi participated.