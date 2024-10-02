CM launches Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign  

All sectors of society should cooperate to make the State completely garbage-free by adopting new habits and methods in waste disposal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the State-level inauguration of Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign at Kottarakara, he said that awareness about the impact of polluting public places needs to be increased among the people. “The increasing population in Kerala is posing a big challenge to waste disposal.Accumulation of garbage can lead to air and water pollution. This can lead to a condition where clean food, air, and water will not be available. In this situation, dumping of waste in public places becomes a challenge for healthy living, and polluting waterbodies can cause major environmental problems,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said that there should be measures to segregate organic and inorganic wastes at source. “Keeping this fact in mind, extensive cleaning programmes are being implemented with the participation of the public, various organisations, and Local Self-Governments,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign will be held from 2 October to 30 March 2025. It aims to make the State completely garbage-free. “The campaign will continue till International Day of Zero Waste. People from all walks of life, including political workers, trade union members, farmer collectives, and student organisations, should extend their support,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated ‘Samagra Kottarakara’, a two-year project for comprehensive development of the Kottarakara constituency, and launched ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’, a project to rejuvenate the Pulamon canal.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B .Rajesh inaugurated the distribution of security kits to the Haritha Karma Sena members. The green tourism handbook was released by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani released the book Ente Malinyam Ente Utharavaditham at the event. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, delivered the keynote address. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Navakeralam Action Plan coordinator T. N. Seema, Kottarakara municipality chairperson S. R. Ramesh, and others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.