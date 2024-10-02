GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM launches Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign  

Pinarayi Vijayan also inaugurates Samagra Kottarakara, a two-year project for comprehensive development of the Kottarakara constituency, and Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu, a project to rejuvenate the Pulamon canal

Updated - October 02, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating a State-level campaign of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam initiative at Kottarakara in Kollam on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating a State-level campaign of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam initiative at Kottarakara in Kollam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

All sectors of society should cooperate to make the State completely garbage-free by adopting new habits and methods in waste disposal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the State-level inauguration of Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign at Kottarakara, he said that awareness about the impact of polluting public places needs to be increased among the people. “The increasing population in Kerala is posing a big challenge to waste disposal.Accumulation of garbage can lead to air and water pollution. This can lead to a condition where clean food, air, and water will not be available. In this situation, dumping of waste in public places becomes a challenge for healthy living, and polluting waterbodies can cause major environmental problems,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said that there should be measures to segregate organic and inorganic wastes at source. “Keeping this fact in mind, extensive cleaning programmes are being implemented with the participation of the public, various organisations, and Local Self-Governments,” he added.

The Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign will be held from 2 October to 30 March 2025. It aims to make the State completely garbage-free. “The campaign will continue till International Day of Zero Waste. People from all walks of life, including political workers, trade union members, farmer collectives, and student organisations, should extend their support,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated ‘Samagra Kottarakara’, a two-year project for comprehensive development of the Kottarakara constituency, and launched ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’, a project to rejuvenate the Pulamon canal.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B .Rajesh inaugurated the distribution of security kits to the Haritha Karma Sena members. The green tourism handbook was released by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani released the book Ente Malinyam Ente Utharavaditham at the event. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, delivered the keynote address. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Navakeralam Action Plan coordinator T. N. Seema, Kottarakara municipality chairperson S. R. Ramesh, and others were present on the occasion.

Published - October 02, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.