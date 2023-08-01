 CM launches KSUM’s LEAP membership card, opens renovated HQ

August 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the Statewide membership card of Kerala Startup Mission’s (KSUM) ‘LEAP (Launch, Empower, Accelerate, Prosper) Coworks’ and also inaugurated the refurbished headquarters of the KSUM at the Thejaswini Building in Technopark Phase 1.

As part of this ambitious programme, the new KSUM headquarters in Technopark has been rebranded as LEAP Coworks Space. KSUM is transforming its incubation centres into vibrant co-working spaces.

Through the initiative, the KSUM expects to provide standardised co-working spaces across the State for the start-ups. According to KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, the new space aims to create an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages networking and facilitates the success of start-ups and entrepreneurs. This Statewide rebranding reflects KSUM’s mission to provide comprehensive support and resources to start-ups and entrepreneurs in Kerala.

The LEAP Coworks space offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-designed workspaces and meeting rooms, besides high-speed internet connectivity and other essential amenities required for a productive work environment. Through LEAP, the KSUM seeks to introduce flexible membership plans to accommodate the various needs of the start-ups, including hot desks, dedicated desks and private office spaces. These plans will provide start-ups with the flexibility to scale up their operations as they grow. Also, LEAP becomes a single access point for entrepreneurs to enter the start-up ecosystem besides facilitating access to the schemes offered by KSUM including various grants, seed loans, market access, mentors connect and investor connect.

The LEAP Coworks membership card will give start-ups, professionals, angel investors and venture capitalists “unparalleled access” to KSUM’S premium facilities. Also, the membership card will facilitate subsidised access to all LEAP centre facilities besides providing access to book Flexi Workstations and KSUM’s partner incubation centres across the State. For registration, visit https://leap.startupmission.in/

