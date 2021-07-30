CM launches K-CIS for industries

System will ensure transparency in inspections

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday launched the Kerala Centralised Inspection System (K-CIS) for industries, aimed at ensuring transparency and coordination between various departments which carry out inspections.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presided over the function held at the Chief Minister's chamber in the Assembly.

The system integrates and centralises inspections carried out by five different departments/agencies - the Departments of Factories and Boilers, Labour, Legal Metrology and Local Self-Government plus the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. The inspection schedule in a particular firm will be automatically prepared by the web portal. SMS and e-mail alerts will be sent before the inspection.

Once an inspection is carried out, the report will be published on the K-CIS portal within 48 hours. Both the entrepreneur and the departments concerned will be able to access the report online.

Industries will be classified into low, medium and high risk for the purpose of inspections. Inspections based on complaints from the public will be conducted solely on the basis of approvals from the department head.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy; Additional Chief Secretaries V. Venu and Saradha Muraleedharan; Principal Secretary K. Ellangovan and other officials were present.