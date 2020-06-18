CM launches Jal Jeevan Mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 June 2020 21:02 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the Centrally assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural water supply programme in the State on Thursday.

The government envisages piped water connections to 10 lakh rural households in 2020-21 fiscal. In all, 52.85 lakh rural households will be covered by 2024.

At a function held at the Secretariat, Mr. Vijayan handed over the Malayalam version of the JJM operational guidelines to Local Self-Government Minister A. C. Moideen. Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty and senior officials were present.

The outlay for 2020-21 is ₹1,525 crore, which will be borne equally by the Central and State governments. Panchayats will have the lead role in the implementation and maintenance of water supply projects under the JJM.

In the first phase, panchayats which are prepared to contribute 15% of the project cost as grama panchayat share and 10% as beneficiary contribution will get priority.

For implementing the programme, the government has formed the State Water and Sanitation Mission, the District Water and Sanitation Mission, and, at the panchayat level, the Village Water and Sanitation Committee.