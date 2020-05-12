Kerala

CM lauds nurses’ selfless service

Nurses at Government Taluk Hospital, Malappuram, paying homage to Dona Varghese, a nurse who was killed in an ambulance accident at Anthikkad last week, as part of International Nurses Day on Tuesday

Nurses at Government Taluk Hospital, Malappuram, paying homage to Dona Varghese, a nurse who was killed in an ambulance accident at Anthikkad last week, as part of International Nurses Day on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Pinarayi greets them on International Nurses’ Day

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in greeting the nurses’ community on the occasion of International Nurses’ Day, spoke in glowing terms about the nurses who had elevated Kerala’s public health system to a new high during the COVID-19 pandemic. If Kerala has won much praise even at international fora over the manner in which it had effectively contained the pandemic, it was largely due to the selfless service and dedication of the nurses, who fearlessly and at great personal risk, took care of patients.

Sacrifice of Lini

He recalled the sacrifice of nurse Lini, who lost her life while caring for a patient during the Nipah outbreak. He said that the nurses who continued to be on the front line of the State’s battle against COVID-19, despite many of them contracting the disease, were the State’s pride. He vowed that the government would do its best to ensure that their safety was never compromised.

He pointed out that State’s nurses were helping not just the country but many other nations in fighting the pandemic and that they were the best ambassadors for Kerala on the global platform.

On International Nurses’ Day, it was not just Keralites but even the international community were indebted to the dedication and professionalism shown by Malayali nurses in their line of duty, Mr. Vijayan said.

