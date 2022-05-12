CM lauds nurses’ sacrificial service in COVID fight

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted nurses across the world on Thursday, International Nurses Day, and said the mankind was indebted to the sacrificial services of the community who bravely stood at the forefront of the struggle against COVID-19.

It was a matter of pride that Malayali nurses were on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic not only in the southern State but all over the world, he said in a Facebook post.

Pointing out that this year’s Nurses’ Day called for respecting and ensuring their rights, Mr. Pinarayi said each person in society must be prepared to take up this message. The government would take necessary steps to create better job opportunities for nurses and good facilities at their workplace.

“We should be able to recognise the significance of nurses’ social responsibility and ensure that it is being delivered in the best possible manner. We must be willing to give them the support they need for this,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to sister Lini Puthussery who lost her life while treating a Nipah patient in the State in 2018.