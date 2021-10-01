CM lauds NSS initiative to provide houses for people

Keys of NSS-sponsored houses handed over

National Service Scheme (NSS) has made productive interventions in the housing sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said here.

Speaking online at the key handing over function of 25 houses constructed by Higher Secondary National Service Scheme across the State on Friday, he added that NSS had been carrying out activities to spread the message of humanity.

Minister of Education V.S. Sivankutty who inaugurated the function at Shanmukha Vilasam Higher Secondary School, Clappana, said that efforts would be made to extend the activities of NSS to sections other than Higher Secondary.

“Medicines that boost the immunity will be distributed among the students,” he said.

Minister’s gesture

When Atul, a student suffering from brittle bone disease, approached him for a device to attend online classes, the Minister said that he would soon provide a mobile phone or laptop.

A.M Arif, MP, handed over the keys of the house built by the NSS unit of Shanmukha Vilasam Higher Secondary School and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the activities of the unit for 2021-22 academic year online. While C.R. Mahesh, MLA, delivered the keynote address, Higher Secondary National Service Scheme State programme coordinator Jacob John, Oachira block panchayat president Deepti Raveendran, district panchayat Public Works Standing Committee chairperson Vasantha Ramesh, Clappana grama panchayat president Mini Mohan, were present.