CM lauds Modi, MEA for rescuing Indians from Afghanistan

50 Malayalis among those who reached Delhi on Sunday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get Indians back home safely from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

Fifty Keralites are among the batch of Indian citizens evacuated safely from Kabul and reached New Delhi on Sunday.

‘Commendable’

Mr. Vijayan tweeted: “@MEAIndia

& @PMOIndia’s effort in the evacuation and repatriation of Indian nationals, including Keralites, is commendable. Thank you for ensuring the safety of all Indians. Keralites requiring assistance can contact Norka Roots or MEA’s 24x7 special Afghanistan cell.”