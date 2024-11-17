CM-Kunhalikutty spat over remarks against Thangal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal of breaking away from the glorious legacy of the Panakkad Thangal family and behaving like a Jamat-e-Islami follower, triggering strong protests from the Muslim League.

The Chief Minister’s tirade against Mr. Sadikali Thangal came while addressing a Left Democratic Front (LDF) election rally in Palakkad on Sunday, in an apparent response to former BJP State committee member Sandeep Varier’s visit to Panakkad after joining the Congress.

Asking the Muslim League workers if they had forgotten the philippics that Mr. Varier had made against the Muslim community, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Sadikali Thangal did not have the qualities of his eldest brother, namely Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal.

Mr. Vijayan said that it was the Congress and its government at the Centre that provided all support for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-led forces to demolish the Babri Masjid.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty was soon to take on the Chief Minister for his remarks against Mr. Thangal. Describing the Chief Minister’s remarks unfortunate, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the remarks had spawned out of Mr. Vijayan’s jealousy for Mr. Thangal.

Safeguarding harmony

“Mr. Thangal has been doing what the Chief Minister could not do in controlling people’s passions in the Munambam issue. He is following the same footsteps that his elder brothers did. People can see what Mr. Thangal has been doing to safeguard communal harmony in the State. The Chief Minister is jealous of him,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

“Panakkad Thangal has a place in the hearts of the people. He does not require any good certificate from the Chief Minister or from the government,” he said.

The IUML leader added that the Chief Minister’s remarks against Mr. Thangal betrayed the CPI(M)’s desperation. “That shows that the CPI(M) will go to any extent for political gains,” he said. “The BJP does not want the Munambam issue to end; the CPI(M) too has the same stand,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the CPI(M) was in shock after Mr. Varier’s defection to the Congress. “Why should the CPI(M) be so fidgety? They should be happy actually,” he said.

