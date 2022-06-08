CM kingpin of gold smuggling racket: George

Kerala Janapaksham leader P.C. George on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of playing a key role in the gold smuggling operations conducted by Swapna Suresh and P.S. Sarith, her co-accused.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kottayam, Mr. George claimed that Swapna had come to meet him at the Government Guesthouse in Thycaud four months ago and handed over a couple of letters explaining the involvement of the Chief Minister, his former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar, and others in the gold smuggling case.

“The Chief Minister should have been the first accused in the case but he tactically skipped the case by inviting the National Investigation Agency to investigate the case,” he said.

According to Mr. George, Swapna had told him about smuggling 30 kg of gold on 21 occasions before being caught on the 22nd attempt. “Both Swapna and Sarith said the gold they had smuggled in was handed over to the CM,” he said.

Demanding that the Chief Minister reveal his income sources , Mr. George called for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the meteoric growth of a company owned by his daughter. He also accused the Chief Minister of traveling to the United States with the controversial businessman Faris Aboobacker.