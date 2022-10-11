CM joins Stalin in opposing the Centre's move to impose Hindi as medium of education

Parliamentary panel also moots regional language as medium of study in educational centres situated in respective regions

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 11, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin in denouncing the purported move by the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language to employ Hindi as the medium of instruction in IITs, IIMs, Kendra Vidyalayas, and Central universities in Hindi-speaking States, and regional languages in similar centres of learning in other regions.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Vijayan said the decision would render questions for competitive examinations in Hindi, thus disadvantaging candidates from non-Hindi speaking States. (Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the committee.)

Mr. Vijayan suggested that the Centre formulated question papers for competitive examinations in all languages specified under the Eight Schedule of the Constitution instead of insisting on any particular language for discerning the merit of candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan noted with concern reports that the committee had recommended knowledge of Hindi as a criterion for government employment. The Constitution encouraged the use of all national languages in education and matters of the State.

"Hindi cannot be imposed as the main language of instruction in our higher learning centres. The State-specific aspects of the education sector have to be recognised. There cannot be a hasty decision in the matter," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vijayan also linked the issue to the country's democratic founding principle of unity in diversity. The younger generation should learn other languages in addition to their mother tongue, he said.

Any attempt, even remotely perceived as the imposition of a particular language over other dialects, could cause public apprehension. "I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to intervene at the earliest and take corrective steps," he said.

Stating that India had many languages and no single language could be termed as the national language, he said that any move to the contrary would not augur well for the cooperative federal setup.

Mr. Stalin used stronger language to condemn the move. He said any attempt to make Hindi mandatory would force another "language war on us". He said any move to impose Hindi would relegate non-Hindi speaking citizens and regions to a subaltern status. The population of non-Hindi-speaking citizens was higher. Mr. Stalin also opposed the motion to remove English as the medium of instruction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app