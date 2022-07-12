CM, Jaishankar shadow-box on motive of latter's visit

External Affairs Minister hints that UAE gold smuggling case is on Centre's front burner

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister S. Jaishankar appeared to engage in a bout of shadow-boxing over the motive for the latter's visit to Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan appeared to take a jibe at Mr. Jaishankar's visit to a flyover in the capital city. "When a Minister in charge of world affairs visits a flyover at Kazhakuttam, the whys and wherefores of the stop are evident," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar, flanked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, had inspected the NH-66 flyover under construction at Kazhakuttam. Mr. Vijayan suggested that the BJP had orchestrated the stop with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had tasked Mr. Jaishankar to steer the party to victory in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister posited. Mr. Jaishankar was in Kerala on a three-day visit, interacting with influencers and opinion leaders.

Difference in views

Mr. Jaishankar countered: “If getting an understanding on what is happening on the ground is a politically motivated act, then his [Mr. Vijayan’s] and my political motivations are starkly different.” Mr. Jaishankar added: "People should not be so insecure. This is a democracy. Everybody has the right to do politics. Maybe one can perceive politics when a citizen's house is electrified or if a Central scheme has brought piped water to a colony. We call it development. If others want to call it politics, it is their privilege".

When pointed out that Mr. Jaishankar’s “disclosure” about the legal severity of the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case had caused an Opposition walkout in the Assembly, the External Affairs Minister said: “Investigating agencies and the judiciary are seized of the matter. We all know the facts. When it is time to act, we will act. Now, let the processes continue. We will have to wait till the entire truth is revealed. It is a sensitive and complicated issue. It is not a political matter or a foreign policy issue. If persons have not followed the law, it becomes a law-and-order matter.”

Mr. Jaishankar also hinted that the case was on the Centre's front burner. But his position constrained him from making any further comments.

BJP State president K. Surendran said Mr. Vijayan's words reflected his disregard for federalism. It seemed the very presence of Mr. Jaishankar irked him. Mr. Vijayan had to explain his business with the UAE consulate behind the Centre's back.