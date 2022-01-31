CM invites UAE to invest in State

Thiruvananthapuram

31 January 2022 20:39 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan invited UAE-based businessmen to invest in Kerala.

At a meeting hosted by UAE Finance Minister Abdullah Bin Tauq Al Mari, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala had one of the best investment climates in the country. He invited UAE-based investors to invest in the State. Mr. Vijayan promised them a hassle-free investment environment.

He described the UAE as a second home for lakhs of Keralites. He reminded the audience about the State’s historical ties with the kingdom.

Mr. Vijayan said the UAE had successfully oriented its legal system to aid investors and become a global economic powerhouse.

Indian ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir; NORKA vice-chairman M. A. Yusuf Ali, and other UAE officials welcomed the Chief Minister.

On February 4, Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala pavilion at the Dubai Expo. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will be present.